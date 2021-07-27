Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging, Bus Stand Partially Submerged in Mathura Road; Vehicular Movement Affected (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, July 27: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, bringing respite to Delhiites from sultry weather conditions. The residents of the national capital witnessed a heavy downpour in several parts during the morning hours of Tuesday, leading to waterlogging at many places. According to a tweet by ANI, the torrential rains caused waterlogging in Dhaula Kuan and other parts, disrupting vehicular movement. The IMD has predicted more rains for the national capital and its neighbouring regions.

Visuals were shared by the news agency showing vehicles running through inundated roads in Mathura Road, a bus stand partially submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rains in several parts of Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on Tuesday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in many parts of Delhi and Haryana and Rajasthan. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Activity To Increase Over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana.

Watch: Bus stand at Mathura road partially submerged due to waterlogging in Delhi

#WATCH | Vehicles run through inundated roads, a bus stand partially submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rains in several parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mathura road. pic.twitter.com/bt5AUajNDf — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

The IMD said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many places of North-west Delhi, Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Narnaul, Kosli, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Rajgarh, Deeeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Watch: Man and a girl seen covering themselves with tarpaulin cover

#WATCH | A man and a girl seen covering themselves with tarpaulin cover amid heavy rain at Raisina Hills, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oAdmrFZXyD — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Vehicular movement hit due to waterlogging at Moti Bagh Flyover in Delhi

#WATCH | Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging at Moti Bagh Flyover, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3pkuxYuSFJ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

The IMD forecast added that several other regions including Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Palwal, Aurangabad(Haryana), Noida, Greater-Noida, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Ghaziabad(U.P) and adjoining areas would witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain occur today.