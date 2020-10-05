Delhi Pollution: 'Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh' Campaign Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal; Here is How It Will Use Technology to Curb Stubble Burning

New Delhi, October 5: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that from today, they are starting a campaign against pollution, "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to reduce pollution levels in the national capital. As part of the campaign, technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute will be used to curb the menace of stubble burning.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters

The air quality in the national capital has started deteriorating with changes in weather conditions and stubble burning picking up in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab. Delhi's air quality has started inched closer to the ‘poor’ category over the last few days.

Arvind Kejriwal Launches "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to Reduce Pollution Levels in Delhi:

Also Read | NASA Satellite Images Show Early Stubble Burning by Farmers in Punjab And Haryana

From today, we are starting a campaign against pollution, "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to reduce pollution levels in the national capital. As part of the campaign, we'll be using a technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb the menace of stubble burning: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/J6uqL74yuJ — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020





Here's what the Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh campaign is all about:

As a pollution control measure, an anti-dust campaign is being initiated by Delhi Government to settle the dust, especially at construction sites. In addition to this, in order to tackle the menace of stubble burning, a technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute will be used to curb the problem.

A 'Green Delhi App' is being developed which will be launched before the end of this month. It will be a photo-based complaint lodging application to take action against and redress specific pollution activities which are notified by the citizens of Delhi.