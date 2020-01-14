Delhi polls: Congress workers protest against candidature of Surender Kumar
Congress workers staged a protest outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital on January 14 against Congress candidate Surender Kumar for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. The party has finalised 14 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections where Surender Kumar has been given ticket from Bawana assembly constituency. Protesters raised slogans and held posters against the party leader.