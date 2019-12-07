Delhi: Police use water cannon on protestors who try to jump barricades

Candle march which was organised from Raj Ghat to India Gate over crimes against women across the country turned violent. 'We want justice' slogans were raised by the protestors. Police used water cannon to stop protestors from jumping barricades. Several heinous rapes and murders across India have come to light in past few days. Locals are also supporting DWC Chairperson Swati Maliwal who is on an indefinite hunger strike until government assures death penalty to rapists within 6 months.