Delhi Police Turn to Psychological Expert in Sushil Probe: Report

The Delhi Police is looking to bring in a psychological expert to help their investigations with the decorated Olympian Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal murder case.

The two-time Olympic medallist is scared of the psychological experts questions and is said to be avoiding the questioning session, India Today reported.

The veteran wrestler and his aide had been on the run for close to three weeks after the brawl at the stadium which led to the death of junior national champion Sagar Dhankhar.

Sushil along with his aide Ajay Kumar had been arrested on 23 May with the police also rounding up four of their associates related to the incident on 4 May on Wednesday (25 May).

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said the arrested men have been identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit Aasoda (22), Gulab (24) and Manjeet (29).

The clash between Sushil and Sagar is understood to have sparked off due to a property dispute.

Sushil, who turned 38 on Wednesday, was remanded to police custody for 6 days after being arrested.

Associates Reveal More Details

The Indian Express reported that the police questioned the four associates who had been arrested on 25 May and they revealed that Sushil had asked them to come to the Chhatrasal Stadium after switching off their phones.

All the four are active members of the Kala Asauda – Neeraj Bawana gang, police had said after the arrests.

“At around 12 am, they all reached the stadium in two vehicles, a Scorpio and a Breeza. They were actively involved in the crime and they have narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime. On hearing the police siren, they could not escape in their vehicles and left their cars and their weapons at the spot,” Tayal was quoted as saying.

“When the four reached Chhatrasal, they claimed they saw Sushil and a dozen others beating two men identified as Ravinder and Amit in order to ascertain the whereabouts of Sagar,” a police officer said.

The investigations further revealed that when Sushil eventually abducted Sagar, Sonu Mahal and Bhagat Pehelwaan and assaulted them.

