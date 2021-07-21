Delhi Police sends reminder to Twitter to share details of accounts used to circulate 'child pornography' content

Delhi Police have sent a reminder to Twitter to share details of the accounts used to circulate content related to child pornography on the platform. The Delhi Police has sought details like the links shared on Twitter, accounts used to circulate such content, location and server details from where such content was posted, among other things.

Twitter hasn't responded so far to the request, which was sent on 30 June.

On 29 June, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on the microblogging platform on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, they said.

The complaint was filed by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, who said that it was found that "the toolkit for deep and dark web" was also available on Twitter. This gives access to all, including children, to obtain CSAM.

On 30 June, a Twitter spokesperson had responded to the FIR saying that the platform has "zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation (CSE)" and that the company uses a "proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service."

"Twitter has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation (CSE) and we have a proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service. We have been at the forefront of responding to the evolving challenge , of preventing the exploitation of children on the Internet and will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse, as well as invest in the technology and tools that are essential to stay ahead of this issue. We will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates the Twitter Rules and work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue."

This was the fourth FIR against Twitter since it lost its legal shield in India.

