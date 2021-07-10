Delhi Police Seize Heroin Worth Record Rs 2,500 Cr, Afghan National Among 4 Held

The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday recovered a record of over 350 kg of heroin worth a whopping Rs 2,500 crore from a house in Faridabad. Four drug peddlers from Afghanistan, Europe and several parts of India including Kashmir and Punjab were arrested.

Afghani national, Hazrat Ali, a resident of Kashmir’s Anantnag, Rizwan Ahmad from Delhi’s Ghitorni, and Gurjot Singh and Gurdeep Singh from Punjab’s Jalandhar were held. It recently came to the notice of the police that Kashmiri was involved in drug peddling in Delhi and other states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

“On Monday, police received information that Kashmiri was going to deliver contraband in south Delhi’s Ghitorni area. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested when he was going to deliver a packet of one kilogram of heroin,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Police recovered 166 kg and 115 kg of heroin from two cars which were parked in a society based on the duo’s information. Later, 70 kg heroin was also recovered from the rented accommodation of both the accused, police said. Gurpreet and Gurjot revealed that they were operating the drug racket on the instructions of a man named Navpreet Singh, presently based in Portugal. Around 100 kg of different chemicals used in the preparation of heroin was also recovered.

The drug racket bust is likely to be the biggest domestic seizure worth about Rs 2,500. In 2019, the Special Cell had seized 330 kg of such heroin in a multi-state operation. The package sent through Iran’s Chabahar port into Maharashtra’s Mumbai via Jawahar Lal Nehru port was headed to Punjab, according to reports.

On Monday, Customs officers seized heroin worth over Rs 600 crore being smuggled into the country at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. A day earlier, the Punjab police had busted a major drug racket in Delhi with the arrest of four Afghan nationals in Delhi and seizure of 17 kg heroin that has a value of Rs 90 crore in the international market.

A total of 20 accused, 18 foreigners and two Indians, were arrested in 14 cases registered between December 2020 and June this year, they said.

Around 86 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth more than Rs 600 crore in the international market, was seized in these cases.

(With PTI inputs)

