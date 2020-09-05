Delhi Police Register FIR in Woman's Sexual Exploitation Case After NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Intervenes

New Delhi, September 5: An FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police in a sexual exploitation case filed by a woman after intervention from the National Commission for Women (NCW). The complainant had called for help on social media after the police allegedly delayed the process of registering her complaint on Friday. Uttarakhand High Court Stays Arrest of Woman Who Accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of Rape.



The woman, who approached the police station with her father at 4:30 pm yesterday, was allegedly kept waiting for nearly six hours. After 10:30 pm, she uploaded a video on social media appealing for help. In her tweet, she tagged the NCW, Delhi Police Commission and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

NCW chief Rekha Sharma took cognisance of her case and a sent a team of officials to the police station. The NCW members ensured that the police register a first information report based on her complaint and launch a preliminary probe.

Complainant Sought Help Via Twitter

NCW Chief Ensures FIR

"The team of @NCWIndia was with her from last few hrs and got the FIR registered. Just got a call from them and also talked to the complainant (sic)," Sharma tweeted after the FIR was lodged.

After her complaint was registered, the woman thanked the NCW chairperson on Twitter for reaching out to her. "Real women empowerment....

@NCWIndia. Thank you so much Rekha Sharma mam and team for getting my FIR registered (sic)," she said.