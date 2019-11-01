Delhi Police observes National Unity Day

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) in connection with observance of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Delhi Police organised a 'March Past' at India Gate. Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Police, Delhi took the salute. The parade contingent consisted of Women SWAT team, personnel from Armed Police, Parakram, Prakhar & NEAT vans, dog squad. Delhi Police band played enchanting patriotic tunes, which enthralled the spectators gathered at India Gate lawns.