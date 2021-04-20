Delhi Police makes green corridor to facilitate oxygen supply; saves lives of at least 250 people

Amidst the crisis that India is facing, Delhi has witnessed a massive surge in COVID cases. In terms of the latest update from the national capital, Delhi police officials have made a green corridor and held the oxygen truck to reach the hospital on time. It has saved the lives of 250 individuals. It is a green corridor and the Delhi government is working on building a green corridor and these steps are taken by the government so that oxygen reaches the patient who needs it immediately. An oxygen express is said to deliver oxygen for medical use. The centre has also allowed the formation of green corridor. This is regarded as Delhi police’s heartwarming gesture. Watch the video to know more!