Delhi Police Imposes Fine of Rs 500 & Rs 1,000 on People Not Wearing Masks Under Section 188

New Delhi, June 24: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Police is imposing fine on people who have left their houses without the mask. Under Section 188, Police is imposing a fine of Rs 500 to those caught not wearing masks for the first time. For the second time offenders, the fine amount will increase to Rs 1,000.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased tremendously over the last few weeks. Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,947 coronavirus cases - its highest single-day number so far. 68 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the deaths count in the national capital to 2,301, the government data said. Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,947 Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 66,602, Death Toll Mounts to 2,301.

Delhi Police Imposes Rs 500 fine on people not wearing masks:

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 66,602. The total recoveries reached 39,313 with 2,711 people getting cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. Due to the increasing number of cases, the national capital surpassed Tamil Nadu as the second worst-hit state in the country.