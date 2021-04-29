Delhi Police helps people in performing last rites of COVID-19 victims

ANI
·1-min read
Representative Image
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Delhi Police is going an extra mile to help citizens in distress and is helping in cremating people who died due to coronavirus.

The Delhi police helped a COVID-19 positive son in cremating his mother who also lost her life due to the infection.

"Rakesh Kochar, who was tested positive after returning from the USA on April 17, sought police help to cremate his mother Nirmala Kochar (90). She died of infection at her residence," the police said.

"Her body was preserved in AIIMS mortuary. Since Rakesh was not able to perform her last rite Malviya Nagar police station came forward to help him," it said.

The national capital is witnessing over 300 daily fatalities due to COVID-19 for the last seven days.

The city reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in Delhi to 99,752, which is the highest so far. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city also reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Bihar Man Watches Wife of 7 Years Marry Her Lover with Teary Eyes, Gives Blessings

    A real-life version of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' played out in Sultanganj city of Bhagalpur district in Bihar where a man has married off his wife of nearly seven years to her lover.

  • Tripura DM Raids Two Wedding Venues, 31 Detained for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

    The DM also lashed out against police officials for inaction over the blatant defiance of the COVID-19 norms.

  • ‘India helped us when we were in a bind,’ says US President Joe Biden

    The United States is rushing a whole series of help, including life-saving drugs and machinery, that India needs to combat the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, US President Joe Biden said.

  • ‘As a New Breastfeeding Mother, I Tested COVID-Positive Thrice’

    When I tested positive for COVID, I was just three days away from my due date for delivery.

  • 'Forgot how to reset password, please help': Man's response to Sundar Pichai's COVID-19 relief tweet goes viral

    Google has collaborated with the health ministry and with organisations, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to further the vaccination drive in the country

  • India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,368 vacancies in Bihar, Maharashtra at appost.in/gdsonline/

    It is advisable that all candidates keep a check on the official website for further details and updates before and after applying

  • Home-Quarantined? Why And How to Take the Six-Minute Walk Test

    The six-minute walk test can help a COVID+ patient decide whether they should isolate at home or get hospitalised.

  • Indian state opens criminal case against man appealing on Twitter for oxygen for his grandfather

    The case set off a debate on twitter and invited a case against the complaint

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Why the Oxygen Crisis Deepened in India and How Things May Improve by Next Week

    Was there no preparation or did the tsunami of the second wave not allow enough preparations? The facts lie somewhere in between.

  • 2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

    French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.

  • Exit Poll Results 2021 date and time: When and where to watch exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

    As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be published at 7.30 pm today — an hour after polls close

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • Srikanth, Saina’s Olympic Hopes Threatened by Malaysia Travel Ban

    New dates for the tournament are yet to be announced but it will no longer be an Olympic qualifier.

  • Facebook blocked hashtag calling for Narendra Modi to resign over pandemic

    Users based in India noted on Twitter that the #ResignModi hashtag had been blocked from view on Facebook The now-reinstated Facebook hashtag #ResignModi currently shows the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters A hashtag calling for the resignation of the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, was briefly blocked on Facebook on Wednesday, hiding more than 12,000 posts critical of the Indian government as the coronavirus pandemic spirals out of control in the country. Facebook users based in India noted on Twitter that the hashtag #ResignModi had been blocked from view on Facebook. Users searching the hashtag were given a message that said such posts were “temporarily hidden here” because “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards”. Hey @Facebook what is this ? pic.twitter.com/reQi0QZGtq— Dr. Srinivas MD (@srinivasaiims) April 28, 2021 As of 12.50pm PST, the hashtag was again accessible on Facebook from the US, and a Facebook spokesperson confirmed it had been restored after a brief outage that was accidental. “We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” the spokesperson said. The blocking of the #ResignModi hashtag comes after Twitter faced criticism for deleting more than 50 tweets critical of the Indian administration’s handling of the pandemic after a legal request by the Indian government. Facebook and Instagram had already blocked a number of posts about Modi on the orders of the government, according to the Wall Street Journal. Facebook India has previously faced criticism after a Wall Street Journal report in August revealed connections between a top Indian policy employee and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party. That employee resigned after sharing a Facebook post that called India’s Muslims a “degenerate community” for whom “nothing except purity of religion and implementation of Shariah matter”. The now-reinstated Facebook hashtag #ResignModi currently shows the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic in India, where hospitals are overflowing with dead and dying victims. The country is experiencing an unprecedented surge at 360,000 new coronavirus cases a day and an insufficient number of hospital beds to treat patients. The US has promised to “rapidly deploy” aid to healthcare workers in India, and vaccine manufacturing in the country has been diverted from exporting doses to internally distributing doses in an attempt to address the catastrophe.

  • Explainer: why is getting medical oxygen for Covid patients in some countries so difficult?

    As India’s hospitals struggle to keep pace with demand, the pandemic has exposed global market failures, lack of knowledge and anticipationCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage People stand in a queue with their oxygen cylinders outside a shop to get them refilled in Delhi, India. Photograph: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock New waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in countries, such as India and Kenya have exposed the poor management of oxygen supplies. Prof Trevor Duke, editor of the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on oxygen therapy for children, answered questions on what countries with limited resources can do to secure better supplies. Why is oxygen so important for treating Covid-19? The Sars CoV-2 virus causes Covid-19 pneumonia and hypoxaemia. Hypoxaemia is a lack of oxygen in the blood – the most important complication of Covid-19 pneumonia and a major cause of death. A few antiviral drugs have been effective in treating Covid infection however, in severe pneumonia, oxygen relieves hypoxaemia. It can allow time for the infection to clear and the lungs to heal. For many people affected by Covid, oxygen is lifesaving. What are the challenges getting oxygen to patients? Low- and middle-income countries face huge hurdles in getting oxygen to patients. In many countries proper systems to supply oxygen have been neglected for decades, despite pneumonia being the single biggest cause of hospital admission in low- and middle-income countries, even before the pandemic. An oxygen system involves the equipment needed to detect hypoxaemia and give oxygen. This includes a small device called a pulse oximeter which is essential to detect hypoxaemia, the source of oxygen (of which there are several options), other technical equipment to give oxygen (such as flow meters and oxygen tubing), a small device called an oxygen analyser (which assesses the purity of oxygen from the source), and a power supply. In addition to this, trained health workers, biomedical technicians and equipment maintenance are vital. The neglect of oxygen systems has been partly market failure, partly lack of knowledge and anticipation, partly inertia. In healthcare settings, with no effective oxygen systems, there is also usually been an under-resourcing of other essential services required to make a hospital run safely – such as power, water supply, sanitation and infection control. Until the pandemic, some governments may not have fully appreciated that oxygen is lifesaving. Or they may have been unprepared to invest in a properly functioning oxygen system. Finally, a low priority has been given to develop and scale up oxygen relative to new drugs, for which a patent can be taken out and big pharmaceutical companies can make a large profit. Robust oxygen systems, that would support a pandemic, take time to put in place. The basics are the oxygen source, and the options include gas cylinders, oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators. Oxygen cylinders are logistically difficult and expensive to transport from many private suppliers in big cities, especially to remote hospitals. A single oxygen cylinder, which would supply one person, may last for between 24 and 72 hours depending on the severity of hypoxaemia and how much oxygen they need. However, people with severe Covid-19 often have hypoxaemia for more than a week, so a cylinder can run out. Oxygen concentrators are small bedside machines. They take in atmospheric air and remove nitrogen (which is 78% of air) leaving near-pure oxygen. They were developed commercially for the home care of adults with chronic lung disease in North America and Europe. Since the 1990s they’ve effectively provided oxygen in hospitals in low- and middle-income countries. Oxygen concentrators can provide oxygen to up to five children, or one or two sick adults, at a time. They provide a continuous source of oxygen, drawn from the air, so don’t need refilling. They are relatively cheap (about US$500-US$1,000), but require a reliable power supply, some training for staff, and maintenance. They are manufactured in many places including the US, Europe, China, India and Russia. Oxygen generators are another way of providing oxygen. They are large machines which generate oxygen from the air (about 5,000 litres an hour) and can fill between 30 and 50 cylinders per day. Oxygen generators are expensive (about US$100,000) and require a trained biomedical technician, but they are a long-term investment. They have been used in Asia, Canada, and recently in Papua New Guinea. They are made in China and the US. Some are produced fully set up and can be shipped to hospitals. They only require an electrical connection and a trained biomedical technician to run them. A key benefit of oxygen generators and concentrators is that they can supply a whole region or health service in a way that can be independent of private gas companies. What can be done to improve the situation? Each situation will be different. For an oxygen system to be developed there must be a good understanding of the local context. This includes the systems that are already in use, the local providers, biomedical technician capacity, reliability of power supplies (often power supplies are erratic and power surges can damage concentrators, solar power is more stable), and the size of local populations and projected oxygen needs. For instance, a medium sized district hospital (treating 15 to 20 patients with oxygen daily) will need upwards of 40,000 litres per day. To meet these needs, the provision of oxygen should be done using oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators, using some cylinders for immediate emergency use, such as transport in an ambulance. Can any immediate steps be taken? For now, governments and health services should invest in bedside oxygen concentrators and generators to supply whole hospital or district needs. Global agencies should support this in a similar way that vaccines are being scaled up through global partnerships like Covax. There are many global manufacturers of oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators, and there are specifications from the WHO for this equipment. Supply is tight at present, but production is being scaled up. India recently announced the importation of 10,000 oxygen concentrators. Health services and their partners should conduct training programmes for healthcare workers in the use of oxygen technology. This can be done in a relatively short time if there is good planning and management. In many settings, the use of mechanical ventilators – machines which provide positive pressure to a patient’s airways and lungs through a tube – will not be appropriate. They require sedation or anaesthesia, close monitoring in an intensive care unit, and the ability to detect and deal with complications, including the effects on the heart and circulation, a major feature of advanced Covid-19 infection. The drive to acquire mechanical ventilators can be a distraction from scaling up oxygen supplies. So, the priority should be scaling up oxygen and quality of care and monitoring. There are ways and models to do this, in even the least resourced health care settings. Covid-19 is a long-game; the best time to start implementing effective oxygen systems may have been several years ago, but the next best time is now. This piece was originally published on the Conversation.

  • Over 20 Pak-based terror groups operating in Afghanistan as US withdraws troops

    Kabul [Afghanistan], April 28 (ANI): Even as the United States military prepares to advance towards withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan, more than 20 Pakistan-based terror groups are still active in the country, raising questions on how Washington can ensure its own national security.

  • Mass funeral pyres present a chilling portrait of India's surge in COVID-19 cases

    India’s surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment.

  • UP: Old Man Forced to Carry Wife’s Body as Locals Stop Cremation

    Village locals stopped the man from cremating the woman at the nearby cremation ghat, fearing COVID.