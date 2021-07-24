



Delhi Police granted power to detain under NSA before I-Day

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday granted power to the Delhi Police Commissioner to detain anyone under the National Security Act (NSA). A notification in this regard has been issued and the order will be in place until October 18, 2021. The order notably comes weeks ahead of the Independence Day and amid the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital.

Notification: This is how the notification read

The notification read: "In exercise of the powers conferred by the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period July 19, 2021 to October 18, 2021 the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under subsection (2) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act (sic)."

Details: Delhi Police calls it a routine process

Delhi Police said it is a routine process and such orders are issued every year around this time in view of the Independence Day on August 15. Notably, parts of the city are already under heavy security cover due to I-Day. The orders comes at a time when farmers are protesting at the Jantar Mantar near the Indian Parliament against three new agricultural laws.

Fact: What is the farmers' protest all about?

Nearly 200 representatives of several farmers' bodies are holding a protest at the Jantar Mantar. Their protest coincides with the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, that had begun on Monday. Protesting farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders, demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws.

Act: What powers are conferred under the NSA?

Under the National Security Act, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months. Individuals can also be put under preventive detention for months if the authorities are convinced that they are a threat to the national security or law and order situation. The concerned state government needs to be informed that a person has been detained under this Act.

Earlier order: Earlier, Delhi Police banned drones and other aerial objects

Earlier this month, Balaji Srivastava, the Delhi Police Commissioner, had issued an order, prohibiting the use of aerial objects such as drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. That order will remain in force for a period of 32 days, starting July 16 until August 16, police officials had said at the time.

