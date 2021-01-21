Delhi Police, farmer leaders meet again on proposed Republic Day tractor rally

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A meeting between farmer leaders and senior police officials from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over the farmers' proposed tractor rally on Republic Day began near the Singhu border on Thursday.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) SS Yadav arrived at Mantram Resort near Singhu border for the meeting. Special CP (Intelligence) Depender Pathak, Special CP Sanjay Singh are also present in the meeting.

"We are talking with the officials, I hope that everything will finalize today," said Yudhvir Singh, Haryana farmer leader ahead of the meeting.

The meeting has been called to discuss the route and arrangements for a tractor rally that they want to take out on Republic Day.

On Wednesday at a meeting with top police brass at Vigyan Bhavan here, the farm leaders discussed the route and arrangements for their rally, they plan to take out on the Ring road. The rally is proposed as a mark of protest against the Centre's agriculture laws.

One leader said that the farmers did not agree to the route allotted to them

"Police want us to shift the rally to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. And we were told to rethink. Another meeting can happen tomorrow", farmer leader Onkar Singh Agoul had said after the meeting.

Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give any order on the planned tractor rally on Republic Day and said the police must decide on law and order issues.

The Centre has proposed to suspend the three farm laws for one and a half years and set up a joint committee to discuss on the same.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)