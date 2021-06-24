Delhi Police Detains 4 In Israeli Embassy Blast Case

The Delhi Police detained four from Kargil on Thursday in connection with the Israeli embassy blast that took place in January.

Sources have confirmed to News18 that the four persons were being questioned in the Delhi Police Special Cell. “They are in (the) Delhi Police custody,” an official told News18.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on January 29, but no injuries were reported. The Delhi Police had said the blast took place near the pavement in the high-security zone and that the windscreens of three cars nearby were damaged.

On June 15, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, had released a CCTV footage of two suspects. The NIA also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information about the two suspects.

The NIA is likely to seek the custody of the four persons. Officials said their exact role in the blast is yet to be ascertained.

