Delhi Police crackdown in Red Fort violence begins; 1 suspect arrested

Farmers have been protesting around the borders of the National Capital for more than two months now, against the three contentious farm laws. However, the protests took an ugly turn on India's 72nd Republic Day with farmers breaking in the capital and vandalizing public property. Delhi Police have begun their hunt for the suspects in the tractor rally violence. One suspect has been nabbed in the Red Fort violence and has been identified as Dharmendra. The suspect has been visiting the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border for about two months and is being seen as an instigator. The arrest happened after receiving footage where he can be seen sitting on the top of the car, instigating the crowd. Watch!