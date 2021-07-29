Delhi Police constable arrested for murdering youth after video goes viral

Visuals of the viral video (ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A Delhi Police constable has been arrested on Thursday for the murder of a youth in the New Ashok Nagar area of the national capital.

The incident surfaced after a video of thrashing a youth went viral on social media. In the video, Delhi police constable Monu Sirohi of New Ashok Nagar Police station is purportedly seen beating a youth badly. Following which Sirohi and his associates were seen putting the injured youth inside a car.

The youth was later identified as Ajit, a resident of Kondli area of Delhi who was missing.

On June 13, Ajit's family members lodged a missing report at New Ashok Nagar police station.

There are allegations of negligence on the SHO who allegedly did not file a case of kidnapping. Following this, the SHO of New Ashok Nagar Police station has also been suspended.

Delhi Police has arrested constable Monu Sirohi. Monu revealed that he had thrashed Ajit along with his companions which led to his death.

Delhi Police is investigating the matter. (ANI)