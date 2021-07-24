Delhi Police Commissioner Gets Power to Apprehend Anyone Under NSA

Delhi police commissioner can now arrest anyone under National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, a notification issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said.

It comes ahead of Independence Day and at a time farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture laws have been holding ‘Kisan Sansad’ at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police said it is a routine order and is issued regularly.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order, police sources said. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor pleased to direct that during the period July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the section 3 of the aforesaid Act,” the notification stated.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava had issued order, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 32 days from July 16 till August 16 for security reasons, officials had said.

On Thursday, a group of 200 farmers protesting the Centre’s three agri-marketing laws started a Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar, close to Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway.

