Delhi Cops Shut Signature Bridge After Some Tractors Tried to 'Forcefully' Enter from Loni Border Side

Hours ahead of mega tractor rally called by farmers protesting against three new farm laws, Delhi's iconic Signature bridge was on Monday closed by police after some tractors "forcefully" tried to enter the national capital from Loni border side and allegedly broke the barricades. A mild force was used by the police in order to control the disturbance caused.

Delhi Police has allowed farmers to carry out a tractor rally from only three of Delhi's border points i.e. Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

The police have made tight security arrangements and have deployed force at Shahdara in view of the huge response to the farmers' rally on January 26. Cemented blocks and cranes are also kept on standby. Only limited number of tractor have been allowed from each borders by police.

ALSO READ: Multiple Routes, No 'Anti-national' Posters, Onus on Farm Leaders: Delhi Police Plans for Tractor Rally on R-Day

The Delhi Police will be on high alert, especially as it has received inputs about possible efforts attempting to disturb peace during the rally.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory for commuters that details blockades, diversions and alternative routes for them. "NH-9 and NH-24 will remain closed from 10 PM today at toll near Murga Mandi Ghazipur Border both side towards Ghaziabad due to Farmer's Protest at UP Gate Ghaziabad."

The Anand Vihar interstate bus terminus will also remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure.

Story continues

The farmer leaders have provided the assurance that the rally will be conducted peacefully and will not impact the official Republic Day parade and events scheduled at Rajpath on January 26.

The tractor rally is scheduled to start after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. It will likely begin at around 11 am and will pass through the Outer Ring Road of Delhi.

Out of the three rallies, the first one will start from the Singhu border and traverse through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza, along a 63-km stretch. The second rally will kick off from the Tikri border following a 62-km route passing through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza. The third will start from Ghazipur and pass through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan, covering a distance of about 68-km.

ALSO READ: 3-Layer Security in Sec 38, Cops on Delhi-Jaipur E-way: Amid Farmers' Rally on R-Day, Gurugram on Alert

Haryana government has issued a travel advisory for citizens warning them against unnecessary travel towards Delhi from January 25 to 27. Vehicular movement on the national highway would be disrupted from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi.

The Mathura police on Monday claimed it has persuaded hundreds of tractor-borne farmers against proceeding to join tractor parade in Delhi on the Republic Day and made them return home. Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shirish Chandra said hundreds of Delhi-bound farmers from Mat, Baldeo, Bajna, Raya and Goverdhan areas of the district agreed to halt their tractor journey to the national capital and return home on long persuasion by the police.

As a precautionary measure, the police force had been deployed on the Yamuna Expressway and other routes leading to Delhi, he said. He said farmers' attempts to reach the Yamuna expressway were foiled without any untoward incident.

(with inputs from PTI)