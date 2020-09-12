Delhi Police busts fake ghee manufacturing unit, arrests 5

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police busted a unit manufacturing spurious ghee (clarified butter) at sector 1 of Bawana area in the national capital and arrested five persons in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep (owner), Akshay, Rohit, Ratan, and Ankesh. They reportedly used to make spurious ghee using refined oil, colour, essence, and other materials.

Acting on secret information, police along with the Food and Safety Department conducted a raid at the factory and seized many containers of the spurious ghee, raw materials, and other items. The Food and Safety Department also took samples from the factory.

"65 cartons of ready duplicate Ghee, 7 tins of Desi Ghee, 212 tins refined oil, 149 tins of Dalda Vanaspati, Desi Ghee flavour essence, liquid colour, 3 gas stoves, 5 big gas cylinders, 600 empty tins, and packing material in large scale were found in the factory among other items," said the police in a release.

A case under sections 420/272/273/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bawana Police Station, Delhi.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

