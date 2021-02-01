Iron Nails, Barricades: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security at Borders

Security was on Monday, 1 February, beefed up at the three borders of Delhi -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri -- and barricades, boulders, and barbed wires have come up as additional forces made their way there as the farmers continue their agitation against the Centre’s three contentious new farm laws, reported IANS.

This development comes amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and western UP.

Visuals that emerged from the sites of the protests on Monday showed Delhi Police setting up more barricades and placing iron nails on the ground.

Barricades being set up as part of security enhancements by the police near the site of farmers ongoing protest against farm reform laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday.

Police personnel placed iron nails near the barricades in an attempt to stop farmers from crossing Tikri border during their agitation against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Monday.

Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centres farm reform laws, in New Delhi on Monday.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at border areas which has resulted in massive traffic snarls in the capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also visited the Ghazipur border on Monday and took stock of the security arrangements, IANS reported.

Delhi Police chief visits Ghazipur border.

Also Read: Farmers to Hold Country-Wide Agitation on 6 February: BKU Leader

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a total of 44 cases on the farmers’ protest till now and a total of 122 people have been arrested, the PRO of the force DCP Eish Singhal said on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, till 11 pm on Tuesday, in the wake of farmers' protest. Nearby 250 Twitter accounts have also been suspended.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal announced at a press conference on Monday that farmers will hold a country-wide agitation on 6 February and would block roads between 12 pm and 3 pm, according to ANI.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)

