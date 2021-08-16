Delhi Police Arrests Haryana Man Masquerading as CBI Inspector

The Delhi Police have arrested a Haryana man, who was masquerading as a CBI officer, during regular vehicle checking in the National Capital on Sunday.

Police said the arrested conman has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. “The arrested person works in a private company and is currently staying in Kishangarh which comes under Vasant Kunj police station,” police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Inkit Singh told the media that a police picket was made near Sanjay Van to check vehicles. “Yadav was stopped by police constables deployed at the Sanjay Van picket. Yadav was in an inebriated condition and when our men wanted to perform alcohol-test, he identified himself as an inspector with the CBI,” Singh said

The DCP added that police constables asked him about his deployment and to produce government-issued id cards. “On finding mismatch, the constables alerted Vasant Kunj SHO and detained Rakesh,” added the DCP.

Another officer, requesting anonymity, told the media that Yadav produced a fake CBI id card and threatened the constables of dire consequences when he was stopped at the picket.

“Rakesh, during the questioning, told us that he made the fake CBI ID card to evade police check posts,” Singh said.

Another police officer, deployed at Vasant Kunj police station, said that Rakesh had managed to make the id card using photoshop. “He downloaded a CBI ID card photograph from the internet and morphed it to make a fake CBI ID card for himself,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police has taken him on remand to learn if Yadav had made the id card just to evade police checkpoints or he was associated with any criminal group.

