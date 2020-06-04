Delhi Police Detains Students, Journalist For Protesting Arrest Of Anti-CAA Activists

People protest against the arrest of anti-CAA activists in Delhi on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Reports suggest that the Delhi police on Wednesday detained 10 students in the national capital even as students hit the streets for symbolic protests against the arrests of Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and several others who participated in anti-CAA protests earlier this year.

Student bodies across India held virtual protests against the arrests of activist, while some held symbolic protests, maintaining social distance, in Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

India Today reported that 10 students from JNU and Delhi University and a journalist were detained by the Delhi police and later released.

The report said that those detained were taken to the Vasant Kunj Police station in Delhi before being released.

Several people took to Twitter on Wednesday night to criticise the arrests:

"Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega"!



“People will remember the government’s oppression and they will also remember those who protested,” the DU unit secretary of (AISA) told The Telegraph @pherozevincent#SabYaadRakhaJayegahttps://t.co/tOowaCkw2t — N Sai Balaji (@nsaibalaji) June 4, 2020

Apart from Kalita and Narwal, several other anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-National Register of Citizens protesters like Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Khatoon, Iqbal Tanha and others have been arrested over the last few months.

PTI reported that police had been deployed in Jamia in anticipation of the protests. The police had also denied permission for protests by DU students.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said that they were threatened by the police over the last few days.

