Delhi Police Announce Reward for Info on Sushil Kumar: Report

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is a wanted man with the Delhi Police announcing a reward for inputs about him.

Delhi Police has announced a reward Rs 1 lakh on Sushil and of Rs 50,000 on co-accused Ajay, ANI reported.

Sushil is being probed for his role in the brawl of 4 May at Chhatrasal Stadium which led to the death of the 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.

Case relating to killing of Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium | Reward of Rs 1 Lakh on info leading to arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar announced. Rs 50,000 reward announced for Ajay, who is absconding too: Delhi Police



Non-bailable warrant has been issued against Kumar & others. pic.twitter.com/0gsp04aStm — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Earlier last week, non-bailable warrants were issued against Sushil Kumar by a Delhi court.

On 4 May, two groups of wrestlers clashed at Chattarsal Stadium, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Sagar.

Sushil, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place.

Last week, Delhi court issued a non bailable warrant against Sushil, besides issuing a look out notice against Sushil. "A lookout notice has been issued for Kumar," Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi) had said.

"The Delhi police has recorded the statements of the victims recovering in a local hospital, and they have made allegations against Kumar. We sent out team to his house but he was not found," Sidhu had said.

. Read more on Wrestling by The Quint.Delhi Police Announce Reward for Info on Sushil Kumar: ReportCyclone ‘Tauktae’ Makes Landfall in Gujarat; 6 Dead in Maharashtra . Read more on Wrestling by The Quint.