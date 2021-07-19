Delhi: Petrol price at Rs 101.84, diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the national capital on Monday and stood at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 107.83 and Rs 97.45 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Bhopal was Rs 110.20 and Rs 98.67 per litre respectively and Rs 102.08 and Rs 93.02 per litre in Kolkata.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction. (ANI)