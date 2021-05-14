Delhi: People offer 'namaz' on Eid-ul-Fitr at home amid COVID-19

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offering Eid namaz.

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): People offered namaz at their home on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr in the national capital on Friday as masjids remained closed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered namaz at his home and wished everyone health and well-being on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that precaution, prevention and prayer will get us rid of this pandemic. The government and society are working together to ensure the good health and well-being of the people.

"Keeping in view social distancing due to Corona pandemic, today I offered Namaz at my residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for prosperity, harmony, unity, health and well-being of the country," he tweeted.

Jama Masjid will remain shut to avoid crowding and devotees are not allowed to offer Nawaz here in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, security forces were deployed outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI Rohit Meena, ADCP-I Central said that this year also we have deployed forces near Jama Masjid and have urged people to offer namaz and celebrate this festival at home.

"People have agreed to our appeal of Eid ul-Fitr celebration at their houses this year," he said.

Muslims, across the world, usually offer Eid prayers in congregation at various mosques and large grounds. But since the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, gatherings have been stopped by various religious heads and Muslim bodies.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day. (ANI)