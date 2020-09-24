‘Delhi Has Peaked in 2nd COVID Wave’: CM Kejriwal Cites Experts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 24 September, cited experts to say that "Delhi has peaked in the second COVID-19 wave" and that the number of daily cases will continue to drop in the coming days.

"Experts feel that Delhi has peaked in the second COVID-19 wave that the national capital is witnessing. On 16 September, Delhi recorded 4,500 cases. After that, the cases started to decline and in the last 24 hours, 3,700 cases have come up in the national capital. In the coming days, the numbers will decline further," Kejriwal was quoted as saying during an event.

The Situation in Delhi

Delhi's biggest one-day spike in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases was recorded on 16 September, when it reported 4,473 new infections.

Back in July and early August, the daily case count in the national capital had declined significantly from the levels recorded in June. But cases started rising again from the second half of August and into September, with testing also being ramped up in the city.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Delhi has so far recorded 2,56,789 cases of novel coronavirus so far, including 30,836 active cases and 5,087 fatalities.

Political leaders in the national capital, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and state Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have also contracted the infection.

