Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

NEW DELHI, INDIA MARCH 16: Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding Coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo by Qamar Sibtain/India Today Group/Getty Images) More

'Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,' he said.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals.

'I hope the second wave will slowly pass,' Kejriwal said. PTI GVS SNE SNE