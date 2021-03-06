Delhi to get its own state education board; cabinet approves decision

Delhi Chief Minister has now announced that the National Capital will be having its own education board like the other states. The Delhi Cabinet held a meeting and the decision of having its own board was approved in the meeting. The Delhi Board of School Education will be created and will be responsible for bringing in education policies and which will help the students to be more independent. Unemployment is a big problem in India and the move comes in the backdrop of that and in order to provide employment opportunities to those who have passed out from school. The Delhi Board of School Education was under consideration for a very long time but has now been made official.