Delhi Olympics to be held in December

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) In a bid to promote the Olympics, the Delhi State Olympic Association has decided to organise Delhi Olympic Games in the national capital.

The games will feature 35 disciplines, including hockey, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, swimming, karate, wushu among others.

The opening ceremony will take place on December 9 and the closing ceremony will be on December 18, both at the Talkatora Stadium.

The sporting events will be held in 25 different stadiums in various parts of Delhi, including Talkatora Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, National Stadium, Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Siri Fort, among others.

"Our purpose to hold the sporting event is to encourage Olympic Games and promote athletes and sportsmen." Delhi Olympic Association President Kuldeep Vats said.

