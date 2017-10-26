Delhi Olympic Games to begin on Dec 9

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Delhi Olympic Games is all set to start on December 9 in the capital.

In 2015, the Delhi Olympic Association had successfully conducted the games.

The opening ceremony will be held on December 9 while the closing ceremony will take place on December 18 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Park Street, New Delhi.

About 10,000 players and officials in 35 sports discipline in 25 different stadia from various parts of Delhi will take part in these games.

Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has been confirmed as the brand ambassador of the Delhi Olympic Games 2017.

The Arjuna Awardee, Dronacharya Awardee, Dhyanchand Awardee, Olympians. International Sportspersons, Union Ministers, Ministers from Delhi, MP's , MLA's, leading politicians and bureaucrats are all associated with this mega event. (ANI)