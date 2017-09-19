Delhi: Nightclub fails to pay cops 'hafta', policemen beat staff black and blue

Five Delhi Police personnel - in uniform - recently barged into the Mixx Club and Lounge and thrashed its staff with sticks and batons after the club failed to pay the cops the monthly 'commission'.

Watch the devil side of the Delhi Police where four to five men in uniform barged into a club in Northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place and started beating up the staff for not paying them monthly commission for two months.

The act was captured in the CCTV camera that was in possession with Mail Today. In the footage the policemen first asked the customers to vacate the club and then they closed the door from inside and started thrashing the staff with baton, sticks and vipers.

Mail Today tried to contact Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, the DCP (North-West) till late Monday, but they remained unavailable for comments.

According to a senior staff member of Mixx Club and Lounge, the policemen used to come to their club every month and take a monthly commission of Rs 60,000.

"For past few months, we have been paying them, but in the last two months we were unable to pay. On Sunday, four to five policemen came to the club and took all the money. At that time around Rs 55,000 cash was kept in the counter," she said.

After taking away the money, they started thrashing the staff including the owner of the club. "All the staff were critically injured," she said.

She said that the extortion started after the recent reshuffle in the police station. She further revealed that a journalist (name withheld) was also among the cops who used to extort them.

"As every other club was paying them money, we were also forced to pay the commission," she said.

On Sunday night, the staff reached the police station to lodge a complaint, but the same policemen forced them to write that no extortion took place. After returning from the police station, the staff took possession of the CCTV footage and approached the senior police officials and other authorities to seek justice.

