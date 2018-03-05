'The New Delhi Night Walk': Thousands participate for women safety

Srishti Bakshi, founder of Cross Bow Miles, embarked on her foot journey of 3,800 Kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for women's safety and empowerment. She interacted with people in villages to raise awareness about the issue. Srishti took out her 'The New Delhi Night Walk', walking from Greater Noida towards Delhi's Geeta Colony on March 04. Thousands of people gathered at India Gate to participate in the walk. The participants were holding placards asking for women safety and security. From Delhi, she will walk across Punjab and Haryana, before entering Jammu and Kashmir.