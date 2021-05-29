Delhi Needs To Prepare For Handling Around 45,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases If A Third Wave Hits: IIT Delhi Report

A report by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has suggested that Delhi needs to be prepared for handling as many as 45,000 COVID-19 cases a day with 9,000 patients needing hospitalisation in the worst-case scenario if a third wave of the pandemic hits the national capital, reports Economic Times.

The report by IIT Delhi has also been filed before the Delhi High Court. It states that to overcome the possible third wave, Delhi would need 944 metric tonnes of oxygen daily.

After going through the debate, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked Delhi Government to file a chart within four weeks, indicating the timeline within which several steps could be implemented as per the recommendations made by IIT Delhi.

The report has drawn three possible scenarios of the possible third wave. The first scenario takes the base of the number of infections, hospital admissions and oxygen supply volume witnessed during the second wave, the other two scenarios raise the categories by 30 per cent and 60 per cent.