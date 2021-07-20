Delhi-NCR to receive thunderstorms, rain during next 2 hours

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of the national capital, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.

According to IMS, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantt, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, R K Puram, Chhattarpur during next 2 hours.

The weather forecasting agency said that the adjoining areas of many places of NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida), parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will receive light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms during the next 2 hours.

This comes a day after several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10. (ANI)