Delhi-NCR Rains: National Capital Wakes Up to Dark Skies, Thunderstorm and Rainfall (Watch Video)

New Delhi, March 12: Residents in Delhi-NCR woke up to dark skies, rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday as the region witnessed a change in weather conditions. The skies suddenly turned dark during the morning hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi will continue to witness 'thunderstorm with hail'. In its weather bulletin, the IMD had said that the change in weather is under the influence of a western disturbance that is passing over the north-west region. The region is also likely to witness light rains on Friday, leading to a fall in the temperature over the weekend. However, from Monday, the mercury will start climbing again, the IMD said. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Parts of North India to Receive Rainfall Till March 12 due to Western Disturbance

The IMD forecast reveals that the wind speeds are likely to touch around 40-50kmph on Friday and the gusty winds are also expected to bring relief from pollution. The national capital also witnessed a dip in mercury levels during the morning hours on Friday after several areas experienced rainfall and strong winds.

Delhi receives rainfall this morning:

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Likely to Receive Rainfall Till March 13; No Heat Wave Conditions for Next 5 Days, Says IMD

#WATCH: Delhi receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/U6XPT3iIWS — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Here's the tweet:

Delhi-NCR witnesses a change in weather, as the skies turn dark. Latest visuals from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) border. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'Thunderstorm with hail' in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/4k8yCmbNQM — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

IMD's regional weather forecasting center head, Kuldeep Srivastava, informed that starting early Friday, parts of Delhi and NCR will receive rain and thunderstorm along with strong winds. “The forecast was that Delhi was to get light rain, starting Thursday evening, but the possibility now seems that we are likely to receive rain from Friday morning. The temperature will also fall by at least three-four degrees,” Srivastava was quoted in an HT report.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory on Thursday was 35.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above what is considered normal for the season.