Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Thunderstorm, Light Rains With Gusty Winds of Speed of 50-60 Kmph to Occur Over Area This Evening, Says IMD

New Delhi, June 5: The India Meteorological Department on Friday informed that the Delhi-NCR will receive thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds of speed of 50-60 two to three hours.

Informing about the latest development, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre's Head Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said, "Thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds of speed of 50-60 kmph would occur over Delhi-NCR during next 2/3 hours." Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers in Delhi-NCR Bring Respite From Heat, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather.

Here's what Kuldeep Srivastava said:

A couple of days ago, pre-monsoon rains lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas, bringing much-needed respite to the people reeling under intense heat. The weather turned pleasant as Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed light showers. Black clouds enveloped the national capital and adjoining areas.