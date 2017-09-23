Delhi, NCR to host Lead India Learn Golf Week initiative

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The National Capital Region (NCR) will lead the country in hosting the India Learn Golf Week (ILGW), a historic nationwide initiative to draw new talent to the game, it was announced on Saturday.

As many as five venues have registered to participate in this weeklong programme. The Siri Fort Driving Range here, Golden Greens, Hamoni Driving Range, Karma Lakeland in Gurugram and Jaypee Greens Golf Resort in Noida will be the five venues where beginner lessons by qualified golf coaches will be imparted from September 25 to October 1.

Commenting on the development, veteran Indian golf professional and Asian Tour player Amandeep Johl said: " India Learn Golf Week is a great initiative. I think a lot more Indians need to start taking up this game. There are a lot of myths about golf, which we intend to break with this initiative of ILGW and the aim is to make the game more and more accessible probably as much as any other sport."

"The game of golf can be played alone as well as with your family and it is meant for all age groups. Most of the golf courses in India are allowing pay and play facility, here in Siri Fort Driving Range as well you can play one hour of golf for just Rs 500 wherein the facilities and the equipment will be provided," he added.

Amandeep will be one of the coaches imparting golf lessons during the ILGW.

A total of 26 venues across 15 cities of the country will be hosting the ILGW with only Bengaluru matching the national capital region in terms of host venues.

