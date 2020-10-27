Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: AQI Deteriorates in National Capital With Rise of Pollutants, Air Quality at 'Hazardous' Levels in Lajpat Area of Moradabad; View Pics

New Delhi, October 27: The air quality continued to deteriorate in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. The Air Quality Index is at 377 in Anand Vihar, in 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The AQI for days has been standing at "very poor" category with a layer of poisonous haze blanketing the national capital

Pollution levels have increased similarly in areas around India Gate and Rajpath. AQI was recorded at 351 (hazardous category) in Lajpat Nagar area of Moradabad at 8 am on Tuesday, as per CPCB. New Air Quality Law Soon to Curb Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Adjoining Regions: Centre to Supreme Court.

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi with rise of pollutants

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from near Ghazipur area. Air Quality Index is at 377 in Anand Vihar, in 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. pic.twitter.com/jG1U0W7bKT — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020





According to an Indian Express report, AQI slipped drastically on Dussehra as firecrackers were burned, nearly doubling the concentration of pollutants at five monitoring stations after 6 pm on Sunday. The rise in pollution levels was noticed even as wind speed at the five monitoring stations remained constant and low, ranging between 0.1 and 1 metre per second, as per data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).