Delhi Murder: 3 Minors Kill Man Over Rs 700 During Robbery Attempt, Arrested

New Delhi, June 27: Delhi police arrested three minor boys for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man on the outskirts of the national capital territory. The boys are 17 years old. They allegedly killed the man over Rs 700. The boys were arrested on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Ravinder Kumar. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 85 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 19 Last Year

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused were habitual drinkers and took to snatching to arrange money for alcohol. The boys were working at a shop. The incident took place in June 25. The accused went to the park in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi to for their target. Delhi Shocker: Ragpicker Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Jahangirpuri Area; Two Arrested.

“At around 9.30 pm, they found Kumar, standing near the wall of the park and talking over the phone. One of the juveniles caught him from his back by interlocking his neck to restrict his movement, while another juvenile tried to take his phone, but he resisted. The third whipped out his knife and stabbed him multiple times,” reported the media house quoting DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh as saying.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Air Quality in National Capital To Improve Marginally on Saturday, IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Rains

After stabbing the victim, they took his wallet and fled from the spot. During the investigation, the police recovered the knife and the wallet of the victim. Cops also recovered the blood-stained clothes of all the accused. Police formed teams to nab the accused, and with the help of CCTV footage of the area, they managed to apprehend the boys.