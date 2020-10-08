Delhi Mumbai E-way To Have These Adorable Animal Bridges For The First Time

The rising number of brutal road accidents of innocent animals taking place every year need not be mentioned because last year’s data that reported around 3,000 deaths of stray animals on roads, make it self-evident. And the data for the number of deaths of wild animals on Highways or expressways is not even entirely available.

Most of the accidents happen majorly because of poor lighting on roads or due to over speeding. As per reports, the number of accidents has increased by almost 23% in the last six years.

A huge number of accidents happen on highways and expressways and most of them go unnoticed every year. One of the best ways to abate the number of accidents is ‘Animal Passage’ which has already been adopted by various countries such as France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, United States, and a few more.

India has also joined these countries recently and now we will also have animal passage for the safety of wildlife animals, leading to less human-animal conflict. India will have its first-ever animal passage at the under-construction ‘Delhi-Mumbai greenfield Expressway’.

1) Based on the Netherlands’ Animal Passage map

Times of India reported that these corridors will be on the lines of the animal overpasses of the Netherlands. The plan aims to ensure smooth movement of animals and no disturbance in the Ranthambore Wildlife Corridor which connects Ranthambore and Mukundra wildlife sanctuaries.

2) Approved by the Rajasthan government

The initiative has been approved by the Rajasthan government and forwarded to the Central Wildlife Board. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already handed over the work to an infrastructure giant.

3) Five Animal Passages

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is all set to have five all green animal overpasses with a length of over 2.5 km at every 500 metres interval.

4) Will be completed by 2022

Road Transport and Highways Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari said that this project will be finished by 2022. The work is to be started within the next two months.

5) Structure

