Delhi and Mumbai are among the world's most stoned cities

Delhi and Mumbai ranked among the world’s top 10 cities with the highest rates of cannabis (marijuana or weed) consumption per year. The study was done by Seedo, an Israel-based firm that sells devices to grow weed at home. Here's the list: Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi, where cannabis trade is illegal, is the second-largest consumer of cannabis across the 120 cities surveyed. On the other end, India is also home to one of the most expensive varieties of hashish. In India, the cannabis plant grows openly in hilly regions, making it fairly accessible to users. However, its cultivation and trade are partially restricted.