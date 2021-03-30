



Delhi, Mumbai among 10 districts with most active COVID-19 cases

Amid a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry today listed out the 10 worst-affected districts/areas in India with the highest number of active coronavirus cases.

They include Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The Ministry also said that India had seen a dip in daily COVID-19 cases until mid-February but started registering an increase in many areas from thereon.

Details: Nagpur, Thane, Nashik also part of the list

"There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi, and Ahmednagar," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a routine briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Notably, eight of these worst-affected districts are in Maharashtra.

Details: Government issues directions to worst-affected states

The government has asked the worst-affected states to ramp up testing with focus on RT-PCR tests, implement effective isolation of those infected and tracing of their close contacts.

It has also instructed them to strengthen public and private health care resources, ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior, and pace up vaccination for priority age groups in districts that are reporting a surge in cases.

Other stats: National average positivity rate is 5.65%

The weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65%.

In Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state, this rate is as much as 23%.

Punjab, meanwhile, has a weekly average positivity rate of 8.82%, Chhattisgarh 8%, Madhya Pradesh 7.82%, Tamil Nadu 2.50%, Karnataka 2.45%, Gujarat 2.2%, and Delhi 2.04%.

Further, 806 cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus have been reported so far, the government said.

Situation: A brief about the COVID-19 situation in India

India has been witnessing a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases amid concerns over mutated strains of the virus and increasing laxity in people in adhering to coronavirus-related protocols.

In fact, the country on Monday reported more than 56,000 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide tally to over 1.20 crore. India's death toll currently stands at over 1.62 lakh.