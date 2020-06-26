Delhi Has Most Cases but with Higher Positivity and Mortality Rate, Mumbai is Still India's Covid Capital

Delhi reported 3,788 cases on June 24, overtaking Mumbai as the city with the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in India. The national capital now has an aggregate of 70,390 cases, whereas, in Mumbai, which saw 1,118 new cases on Wednesday, the tally rose to 69,528.

Delhi witnessed its worst surge on June 23 with 3,947 cases – amongst the highest daily count for any city in the world for that day. To put things in perspective, the previous highest single-day spike for any state in India was 3,874 in Maharashtra – a state with at least fives times the population of Delhi - on June 20. Mumbai’s highest daily spike was reported on May 22 when it registered 1,751 cases.

DELHI vs Mumbai - COVID CAPITAL - 1 More

Delhi has recorded an average of 3,327 daily cases over the last week. Mumbai, on the other hand, hasn’t yet touched 1,600 cases since June 1 and reported just 824 cases on Tuesday, its lowest single-day rise in 41 days. The city had reported a continuous fall in daily new cases for a week till June 23 (before a rise on Wednesday), with early trends suggesting that there could be a flattening of the curve (total cases) in Mumbai.

Mumbai had more than double the number of cases on May 1. There was a gradual fall in the ratio between the two cities till the end of Lockdown 4 post which there was a massive surge in cases in Delhi and a drop in the growth rate of cases in Mumbai.

The capital has seen the number of cases rise by more than three-and-a-half times since Unlock 1.0 – this is also more than double the growth seen in Mumbai during this period, where the cases have gone up by just 1.74 times since June 1.

DELHI vs Mumbai - COVID CAPITAL - 2 More

Again, interestingly, Delhi’s share of the total number of cases in the country barely increased from 10.57% on May 1 to 10.93% on June 1. However, there has been a significant rise thereafter and the capital now contributes 15.43% of the national share as of June 24. In contrast, Mumbai's percentage has gone down from 22.07% to 20.82% and then to 15.24%.

These figures tell us that the number of cases climbed in Delhi when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed post Unlock 1.0.

But this is only half the story!

One of the major reasons for the recent contrast in the daily number of cases in the two cities has been their testing numbers.

Testing has doubled in Delhi in the last one week. 16,952 samples were tested on Tuesday out of which 3,947 were positive – a Positivity Rate of 23.28% - this basically suggests that almost one in every four people being tested in Delhi is Covid-19 positive. Despite the Weekly Positivity Rate falling from 31% on June 15 to 24% on June 22, the number is still alarmingly high.

Story continues