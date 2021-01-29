



29 Jan 2021: Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israel embassy; cars damaged

A minor blast occurred a few meters from the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening, officials have confirmed.

The blast took place at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than two kilometers from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior government officials have gathered for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony.

Here are more details.

Details: Explosive was left on pavement; three cars damaged

The explosive, suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), had been wrapped in a plastic bag and left on the pavement on the road, police sources told NDTV.

The device was found in a flowerpot and appeared to have been thrown from a moving vehicle, sources told ANI.

The blast damaged the windscreens of three cars parked nearby. No injuries have been reported.

Action: Area cordoned off; police looking into CCTV footage

Reportedly, senior police officers have reached the spot. The area has now been cordoned off.

Visuals from the scene showed police personnel inspecting the pavement by the side of the road.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings.

Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the CISF said.

Investigation: 'Mischievous attempt to create a sensation'

A Delhi Police official told ANI that the blast had gone off at 5:05 pm near Jindal House. "Initial impressions suggest mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the official said.

CCTV footage near the blast site is being inspected, officials told Hindustan Times. The report said that forensic experts are rushing to the spot to take samples of the explosive.

Recent news: Attack comes days after recent Red Fort breach

News of the blast comes mere days after Home Minister Amit Shah had met the Delhi Police Commissioner and the heads of intelligence agencies to review the security situation in the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the day India marked its 72nd Republic Day, some farmers protesting against the central government's new agricultural laws had breached the Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh flag.

Related news: Second blast near Israeli embassy in 9 years

A similar explosion was reported on February 13, 2012, when a sticky bomb was placed on the car of Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren. She had sustained injuries in the blast.

One person was arrested and is out on bail.

The accused bombers are yet to be nabbed. Israel had blamed Iran for the attack, however, the latter had denied involvement.

