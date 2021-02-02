Delhi’s minimum temp likely to rise in next two days

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to rise by at least three degrees Celsius over the next two days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The western disturbance will also lead to light rain in the national capital on Thursday and Friday, it said.

Thunderstorms, lightning and hail could also accompany the unseasonal rains, the IMD added.

The minimum temperature is predicted to rise to 10 degrees Celsius by Thursday, the weather department said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius as against 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

A cold wave had swept Delhi on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions had prevailed in the city on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday too due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barreling through the plains, the IMD said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

The IMD on Sunday had said Delhi recorded seven 'cold wave' days in January this year, the maximum in the month since 2008.