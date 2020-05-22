Delhi May Be Opening Up But Fleeing Workers Say You Can’t Switch The Economy Back On

NEW DELHI — Migrant worker Rani Prajapati is desperate to get her three children and husband back to their village in Uttar Pradesh. They have run out of money trying to survive the coronavirus lockdown in Delhi. Her youngest, five-year-old Deepak, has not been well since she started rationing food not long after the coronavirus lockdown started in March. Her father-in-law at home is so sick with worry that he has stopped eating.

While her husband silently stared into the distance, Prajapati said, “We are fighting to survive every day. We cannot give up. My children are depending on me.”

Two months into the lockdown that unleashed untold suffering on India’s poorest citizens, and almost one month after the Narendra Modi government said that special trains would ferry them to their home states, migrant workers are still struggling to reach their villages. They are either walking hundreds of kilometres or trying to board one of these special trains.

The Indian Railways claims to have operated 1,600 trains and transported 21.5 lakh workers home. Over 100 workers have been killed in road accidents while walking, and hundreds more have been injured.

Even with the Delhi government allowing shops and industries to open in the fourth lockdown since March, and permitting construction work in the national capital, Prajapati wants to return to her village in Hamirpur district.

The 40-year-old woman, who used to lay bricks for Rs. 300 a day before the lockdown, said, “Honestly, I don’t think there will be any work before one year. We have lost too much. We have suffered too much. We just want to go home.”

Bal Mukund, a 50-year-old construction worker from Bihar, said that he did not return to Delhi anytime soon.

Mukund said that he did not have any alternative source of income, but he hoped that his eldest son would now carry that burden. “I don’t see any construction work happening in Delhi for a long time,” he said. “We have broken our backs trying to educate our children. Now, they must find work.”

Dilip, a tailor from Bihar, also said that he did not plan to return to Delhi. With the economy creaking under the weight of the pandemic, Dilip said that there was no point trying to re-open the shop he had shuttered.

The 19-year-old, who has passed Class 12, said that he has always wanted to pursue higher studies. “I don’t think there will be any jobs but I’m thinking about doing an online computer course.”

Trying to flee

Fleeing, however, is not easy.

Misinformation and the lack of information on how to get on a train is adding to the misery of long suffering migrant workers.



When this reporter met Prajapati and her family on Monday, they were wearing masks and squatting on the pavement near the vast sandstone facade of the Chhatarpur rest house and temple, which has been turned into a temporary medical screening centre and shelter for migrant workers trying to board trains to their home states.



“We have missed the bus again,” said Prajapati, her voice sounding mournful and muffled from behind the mask.



“We heard this is the place where buses are leaving for UP and we have tried twice in the past two days, but we never get a chance,” she said.



Prajapati who heard this from other migrant workers had been misinformed. There are no buses to UP from Chhatarpur , just buses that ferry migrant workers to the train station. In fact, Additional District Magistrate Arun Gupta, who is overseeing three spots that have been converted into medical screening centres in the South Delhi district, said the one in Chhatarpur was for migrant workers heading to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and the one for workers from UP was at the Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (DIPSAR) campus, seven kilometres away. A third centre set up at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Pushp Vihar, was for migrant workers who want to reach West Bengal.



“There is an information gap that is part of the problem,” said Gupta. “But the numbers of migrant workers coming are increasing day by day because more people are getting to know about the trains.”



