New Delhi, Jan 11 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Kuldeep Srivastava on January 11 informed that the temperature of national capital is about to drop on January 14. The IMD predicts that the temperature will drop to 5°C and there could be chances of dense fog also. Srivastava said that the temperature has dropped in Delhi because of the cold waves that are coming from hilly states.