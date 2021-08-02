Delhi Metro Set To Open Two New Links For Pink And Grey Lines This Friday

In a big boost for the connectivity infrastructure and ease in the national capital and nearby areas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to open two more links to its Pink and Grey lines on coming Friday (6 August), reports Times of India.

The links that are set to open on Friday include the extension of the Grey Line which runs between Dwarka and Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand. The other link that will be opened will be the missing connection between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stations on the Pink Line which operates between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park.

It should be noted that due to the said missing link between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, for the past two and a half years, since its launch, the Pink Line had been operating as two separate corridors.

The two links will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi's Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal through video conferencing medium. While the said ceremony will be held in the morning, thereafter, at 3pm on the same day, the services will be thrown open to the masses.

With the opening of these two links, the Delhi Metro's reach would have grown to a network of 390-kilometres comprising as many as 286 metro stations.