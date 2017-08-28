Delhi metro sees drop in ridership post fare hike in May

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Seems like the sudden hike in the Delhi metro's fare has lowered its ridership, according to the records.

According to the Delhi metro's ridership figures for the quarter April-June of 2016 and 2017 respectively, this June saw a dearth of almost 50 lakh riders to May.

In all the six lines, this year April saw 8,25,02,431 riders, whereas, May and June saw 8,21,52,987 and 7,71,51,919 respectively.

Whereas, in 2016, April had 7,89,98,059 ridership and May and June had 8,13,28,573 and 8,16,32,752 riders respectively.

From May 10, the minimum passenger fare was increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and the maximum fare from Rs 30 to Rs 50. However, smart card users get 10 percent discount on the fare. (ANI)